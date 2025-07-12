Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $756.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $869.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 195.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $957.05.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

