Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

