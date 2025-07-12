Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $125.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $129.02.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.85.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

