Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 10,066.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $314.94 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $333.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,899,281.72. This trade represents a 39.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.70.

View Our Latest Report on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.