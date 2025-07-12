Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $28,944,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9,709.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 987,408 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,599,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,201,000 after acquiring an additional 934,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 943,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 767,345 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $247,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,766 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,416.50. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $1,350,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,388.48. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,706. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 11.8%

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $52.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.