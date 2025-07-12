Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,291 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 661,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 76,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

