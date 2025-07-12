Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,173,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

