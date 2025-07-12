Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UWM by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,727,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,081 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UWM

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,699,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,499,699.60. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600,324 shares of company stock worth $14,853,337. Insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UWMC. Barclays upgraded UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

