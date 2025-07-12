Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,272 Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 70,362 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 777,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 514,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,835 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. Wall Street Zen raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Chimera Investment Corporation has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 98.67%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

