Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $122.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the sale, the director owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

