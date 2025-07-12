Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Moody’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Moody’s by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.2%

Moody’s stock opened at $499.42 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.07.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

