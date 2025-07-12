Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SHW opened at $345.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.94.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

