Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,046 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the first quarter worth $8,689,000. CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $4,442,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,832,121. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $51.50 price objective on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W downgraded AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

