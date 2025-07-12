Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $15.06 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

