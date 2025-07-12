Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance
NYSE:BBVA opened at $15.06 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria
About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.