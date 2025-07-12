Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gentex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,023,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,802,000 after buying an additional 1,038,912 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,516,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,498,000 after purchasing an additional 86,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,423,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,861,000 after buying an additional 55,816 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,415,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,598,000 after buying an additional 356,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gentex by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after buying an additional 3,248,434 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Gentex Stock Down 0.9%

GNTX stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. Gentex Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.68 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

