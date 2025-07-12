Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.58.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

