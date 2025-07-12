Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,440,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $97.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.19. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

