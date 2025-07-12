Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 71,961.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,030.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after purchasing an additional 66,120 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $449.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.48 and a 200 day moving average of $480.80. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.28 and a 12-month high of $549.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.17. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $508.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

