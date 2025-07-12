Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Barclays

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

PM stock opened at $179.73 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $104.84 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.52. The company has a market cap of $279.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

