Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 597,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $63,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,200,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,652,000 after acquiring an additional 87,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,549,000 after acquiring an additional 286,894 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,940,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,917,000 after acquiring an additional 705,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,559,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,425,000 after acquiring an additional 566,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 213,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $118.20 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.