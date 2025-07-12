Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,623,946.50 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50. Following the sale, the director owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $298,697. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $3,553,509.23.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $3,279,926.79.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12.

PINS opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 489.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 219,200 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,319,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 117,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,654,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

