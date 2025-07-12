Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,623,946.50 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50. Following the sale, the director owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $298,697. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $3,553,509.23.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43.
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $3,279,926.79.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12.
Pinterest Trading Down 1.0%
PINS opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 489.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 219,200 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,319,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 117,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,654,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
