Piper Sandler Cuts RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $10.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded RxSight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

Get RxSight alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RxSight

RxSight Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. RxSight has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $325.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RxSight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,392,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in RxSight by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,258,000 after purchasing an additional 413,737 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,551,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 381,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 32.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 786,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 194,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.