Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $62,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Popular by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,604 shares in the company, valued at $376,365.72. The trade was a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Popular stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.71.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. Popular had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

