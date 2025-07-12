Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BPOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $113.41 on Thursday. Popular has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This trade represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,286,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,192,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,373,000 after acquiring an additional 201,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,569,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,674,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,940,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Popular by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,485,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

