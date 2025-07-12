Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,140,000 after buying an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 133,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $327.14 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

