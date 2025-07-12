Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 737,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.4%

STWD stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

