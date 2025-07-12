Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,708 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -37.37%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.