Promising Automotive Stocks To Research – July 9th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Micron Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Bank of America, Costco Wholesale, and Salesforce are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and sell motor vehicles and related components. Investors buy these stocks to participate in the financial performance of the automotive industry, whose value can be influenced by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovation, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $163.09. The company had a trading volume of 105,840,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,816,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.20. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $164.34.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $295.26. 43,701,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,608,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.35, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,953,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,262,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,010. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. 18,760,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,324,042. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $9.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $976.06. 841,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,831. The company has a market cap of $432.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,005.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $981.68.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,641. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $258.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36.

