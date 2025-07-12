Promising Bank Stocks To Watch Today – July 9th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions that give investors an ownership stake in those banks. Their market performance reflects factors such as interest‐rate movements, lending activity, credit risk, and regulatory conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $554.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,606,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,292,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.17. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $557.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.71 and a 200 day moving average of $255.45. The company has a market cap of $785.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. 18,760,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,324,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $351.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Featured Stories