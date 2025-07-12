Promising Chinese Stocks To Research – July 9th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares issued by companies headquartered or primarily operating in mainland China and traded on domestic bourses such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges (A-shares, B-shares) or on foreign markets via H-shares, red chips, p-chips and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). They provide investors with direct exposure to the performance and growth dynamics of China’s economy and key industry sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.17. 371,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.92, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.71.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 731,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,487. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. The stock had a trading volume of 720,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,966. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,208.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,672. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,156.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,195.60.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of UP Fintech stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. 4,987,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,591,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67.

