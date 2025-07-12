Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – July 9th

Robinhood Markets, BTCS, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, and Cellebrite DI are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves digital assets and blockchain technology—such as crypto miners, exchange operators or blockchain developers. They let investors gain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market without buying coins directly. Their performance often tracks crypto price swings but is also influenced by company fundamentals, regulation and broader market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.93. 26,349,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,798,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.36.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Shares of BTCS stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 17,846,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,836. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. 1,908,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,044. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 11,266,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,682. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 1,538,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

BITF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,621,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,484,616. The firm has a market cap of $550.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

CLBT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 627,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,174. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39.

