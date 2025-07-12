Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,818 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PB opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $37,065.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 97,915 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,438.95. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $716,512. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

