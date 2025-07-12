PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PVH were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in PVH by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PVH by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $113.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.11.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other news, Director Jesper Andersen bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.10 per share, with a total value of $39,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson bought 15,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. This trade represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

