Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,751 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 152,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,641 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 77.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 227,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $180.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.46. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

