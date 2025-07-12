RCF Management LLC Sells 40,000,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) insider RCF Management LLC sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$46,000,000.00.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, March 21st.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.