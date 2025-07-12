Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Redfin by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Redfin by 18,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Stock Performance

Redfin stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Redfin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $221.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Corporation will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.30 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

