Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $560.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $567.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $545.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.