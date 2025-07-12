Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $70,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 28.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

