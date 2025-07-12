Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,466.92. The trade was a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $88.99 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

