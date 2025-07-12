Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Shares Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.98. 14,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 28,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

