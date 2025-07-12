RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. RxSight has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $325.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). RxSight had a negative net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RxSight by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RxSight by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

