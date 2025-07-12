RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group cut shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. RxSight has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RxSight will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 12,990.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RxSight by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

