Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $315.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $290.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Saia from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Saia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.26.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Stock Down 1.1%

SAIA opened at $303.28 on Thursday. Saia has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $624.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,229,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 75,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Saia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.