Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sanjit Biswas Sells 114,264 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 114,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $4,422,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,400. This trade represents a 61.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,736 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $1,791,936.48.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $6,332,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,605 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $1,094,799.90.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 136,395 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $6,278,261.85.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,526 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $1,965,976.98.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 63,017 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $2,932,811.18.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,457 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,577,449.81.

On Thursday, May 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 21,735 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $934,170.30.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,398 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $3,031,337.40.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $5,595,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Samsara by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 300.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

