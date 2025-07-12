Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 979,589 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $396,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays set a $173.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.27.

Apple Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $211.16 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

