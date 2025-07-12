Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,526 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,107.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

