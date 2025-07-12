Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Shares Up 9.4% – What’s Next?

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 40,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 571,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.