SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the sale, the director owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,095 shares of company stock worth $3,939,168. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

