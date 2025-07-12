Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Trading Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.02 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.02 ($0.46). Approximately 188,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 208,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.47).

Sovereign Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £405.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.81.

About Sovereign Metals

(Get Free Report)

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.