Stifel Nicolaus Cuts RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $9.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RXST. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of RxSight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

RxSight Price Performance

RXST stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.21. RxSight has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 12,990.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

